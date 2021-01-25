Bibox Token Price Reaches $0.0575 (BIX)

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Bibox Token token can now be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bibox Token has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Bibox Token has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00074249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00805522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.05 or 0.04370404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017247 BTC.

Bibox Token Profile

BIX is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,430,525 tokens. Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bibox Token is www.bibox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

