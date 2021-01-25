BIDR (BIDR) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One BIDR token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $2.88 million and $1.16 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00053954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00129206 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00072441 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00278071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00069363 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038122 BTC.

BIDR Token Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 40,700,000,000 tokens. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

