Bigbom Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Bigbom has a market capitalization of $109,553.54 and approximately $235,978.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bigbom token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00070279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.30 or 0.00733094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.16 or 0.04172329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017213 BTC.

Bigbom Token Profile

BBO is a token. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Bigbom Token Trading

Bigbom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

