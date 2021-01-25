BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIGC) Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 1st

BigCommerce’s (NASDAQ:BIGC) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 1st. BigCommerce had issued 9,019,565 shares in its initial public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $216,469,560 based on an initial share price of $24.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $98.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $71.25 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 981,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $64,568,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $59,988,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,127,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,248,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

