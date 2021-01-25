BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 752 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 33,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $284.00 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.07. The company has a market capitalization of $305.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

