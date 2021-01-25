Binance USD Trading 0% Lower This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $2.26 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072169 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.26 or 0.00802864 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006784 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00048983 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.34 or 0.04297290 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015523 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017304 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017750 BTC.
Binance USD Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “
Buying and Selling Binance USD
