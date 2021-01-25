Bird.Money Price Reaches $110.34 on Exchanges (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Bird.Money has traded up 79.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bird.Money token can now be bought for $110.34 or 0.00319196 BTC on major exchanges. Bird.Money has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.79 or 0.00739934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.85 or 0.04182455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016766 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,170 tokens. The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money

Bird.Money Token Trading

Bird.Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bird.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bird.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

