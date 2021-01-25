Birdchain (BIRD) Price Up 24.1% This Week

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $311,308.62 and approximately $2,747.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00071798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.71 or 0.00799423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00049413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.69 or 0.04340988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017562 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,173,082 coins. Birdchain's official website is www.birdchainapp.com . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

Birdchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

