BitBall (BTB) Market Cap Achieves $1.54 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $471,313.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,205.38 or 1.00125802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00024164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00033481 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000294 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

