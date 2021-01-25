BitBall Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $540,441.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $1.54 million and $540,441.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,301.83 or 0.99226237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00023863 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00022456 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.