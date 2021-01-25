Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for about $105.31 or 0.00316985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $47.39 million and $608,570.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00089810 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001019 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017011 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000230 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00027837 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.