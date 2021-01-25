BitCoen (BEN) Price Reaches $0.0122 on Top Exchanges

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded down 45.7% against the US dollar. BitCoen has a total market cap of $85,352.14 and $1,338.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.47 or 0.00435391 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,700.43 or 1.02452119 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

