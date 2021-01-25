Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $738,999.81

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $738,999.81 and $19.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000055 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

