Bitcoin Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.52 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $452.42 or 0.01354255 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and approximately $4.52 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,407.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.00524581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00043157 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002316 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000229 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,636,900 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

