Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $256.72 million and $1.65 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $13.82 or 0.00043610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,695.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.84 or 0.01343536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.00547237 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002432 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000222 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars.

