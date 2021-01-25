Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $435.53 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $8.12 billion and $4.92 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $435.53 or 0.01335468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,612.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.48 or 0.00547289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00042577 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002377 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,637,438 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

