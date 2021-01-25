Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 67.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $2,853.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 112.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00364510 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

