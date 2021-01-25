Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.94 or 0.00033708 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $191.53 million and $18.34 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00273386 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00109525 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000661 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.