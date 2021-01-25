Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,933.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 27.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $103,781.43 and approximately $2,933.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

