Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $98,973.29 and approximately $3,456.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

