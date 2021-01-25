Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 46.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $48,712.90 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00283422 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00105012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00033420 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000442 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

