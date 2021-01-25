Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $11,148.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00273332 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00107167 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00033466 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

