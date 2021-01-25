Bitcoin SV Hits Market Capitalization of $3.36 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.36 billion and approximately $926.41 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be purchased for about $180.14 or 0.00534342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,713.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.63 or 0.01330742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00042936 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002294 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000218 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,635,014 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.