BitcoinHD (BHD) Market Cap Achieves $13.87 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00006832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00052940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00125645 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00071861 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00270825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00067706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00036941 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

