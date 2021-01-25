BitCore Market Cap Reaches $4.30 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, BitCore has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $1,395.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,695.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.92 or 0.04142304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00425360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.84 or 0.01343536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.00547237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00433298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00275095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00023155 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,519,271 coins and its circulating supply is 18,018,312 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

