BitForex Token (BF) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.82 Million

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. BitForex Token has a market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $615,773.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitForex Token has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitForex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.14 or 0.00738960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.42 or 0.04171673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017018 BTC.

BitForex Token Token Profile

BitForex Token (BF) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,262,865,204 tokens. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Token Trading

BitForex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

