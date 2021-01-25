BitGreen Trading Down 8.3% This Week (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, BitGreen has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular exchanges. BitGreen has a market cap of $3.71 million and $41,809.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00033858 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00142674 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000277 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010157 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

