BitMax Token Market Capitalization Tops $40.08 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One BitMax Token token can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $40.08 million and $2.84 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

