BitTorrent (BTT) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $374.37 million and $67.18 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00009343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001314 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002460 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,966,013,823 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

