BitTube Price Reaches $0.0102 on Major Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $9,535.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00428706 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000871 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

