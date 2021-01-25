BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $709.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

BLK stock opened at $735.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $719.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $632.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168 shares of company stock valued at $797,989 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,159,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

