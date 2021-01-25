BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.55

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 95957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Peter Hayes bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $261,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,776,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,823,000 after buying an additional 37,176 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 384,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 35,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.