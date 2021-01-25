BLink (BLINK) Price Hits $0.0076

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One BLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BLink has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. BLink has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $41,000.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00072994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.99 or 0.00770356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.19 or 0.04237663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017611 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink (BLINK) is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLink

BLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

