Block-Chain.com (BC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.13 Million

Block-Chain.com (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Block-Chain.com coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Block-Chain.com has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Block-Chain.com has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Block-Chain.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Chain.com alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039008 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00148882 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000281 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00010333 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Block-Chain.com Profile

Block-Chain.com (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Block-Chain.com’s total supply is 247,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,261,797 coins. The official website for Block-Chain.com is block-chain.com . Block-Chain.com’s official Twitter account is @Block_Chain_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Block-Chain.com Coin Trading

Block-Chain.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Chain.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Chain.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Chain.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Chain.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Chain.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.