Block-Logic Achieves Market Cap of $949,033.52 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Block-Logic has a market cap of $949,033.52 and approximately $205.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic token can now be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000079 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

