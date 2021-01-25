Block-Logic Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Block-Logic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $905,261.70 and approximately $927.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000249 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 115% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic Token Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Token Trading

Block-Logic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

