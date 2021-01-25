Blockpass (PASS) Market Capitalization Achieves $93,596.72

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $93,596.72 and approximately $1,751.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00070726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.56 or 0.00741964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.06 or 0.04217105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017501 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

