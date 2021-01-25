BLOCKv (VEE) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $188,461.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.23 or 0.00806398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.70 or 0.04324091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017387 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

