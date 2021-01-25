Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Shares Up 30.1%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) shares shot up 30.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $9.67. 4,130,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the average session volume of 942,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APRN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $130.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph bought 8,000 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,830,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,305,912.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $44,618.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,260 shares of company stock valued at $124,272. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 53.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

