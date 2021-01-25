Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.15 ($0.13). 4,665,795 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 3,805,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.49. The company has a market cap of £98.62 million and a PE ratio of -33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 30.55 and a current ratio of 33.03.

In other news, insider Roderick McIllree sold 20,000,000 shares of Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £3,000,000 ($3,919,519.21).

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

