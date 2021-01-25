Blur Market Capitalization Achieves $80,027.15 (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Blur has a market capitalization of $80,027.15 and $5,408.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00052596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00124981 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00071706 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00267585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00066962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036973 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 6,759,951 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,951 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.