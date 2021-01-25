BOK Financial Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.43.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $79.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.73. BOK Financial has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 76.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

