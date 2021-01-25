BonFi (BNF) Market Cap Reaches $267,634.00

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. BonFi has a market cap of $267,634.00 and $288,047.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BonFi has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00053258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00125006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00071795 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00272329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00068000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00036945 BTC.

BonFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,199,315 tokens. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance

