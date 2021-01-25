boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Earns “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) stock traded up GBX 15.60 ($0.20) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 348.50 ($4.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,741,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325,940. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 330.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 304.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. boohoo group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.80.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

