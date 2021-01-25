Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $56.00. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the stock. Boot Barn traded as high as $60.91 and last traded at $60.73, with a volume of 2292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.35.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $236,000.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

