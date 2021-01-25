Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $56.00. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the stock. Boot Barn traded as high as $60.91 and last traded at $60.73, with a volume of 2292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.35.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.
In other news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
