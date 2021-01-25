Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,685 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 437,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,524,000 after buying an additional 277,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,777,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $95.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.47. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $96.03.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

