BoringDAO (BOR) Price Reaches $384.63 on Exchanges

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $16.85 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for about $384.63 or 0.01151314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00054828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00127541 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00074608 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00270759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00068772 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00037954 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

