BoringDAO (BOR) Trading Down 20.3% This Week

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $397.60 or 0.01219166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $17.42 million and $5.72 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00053743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00128147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00072220 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00275634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00068843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00038377 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

