BowX Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 1st (OTCMKTS:BOWXU)

BowX Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 1st. BowX Acquisition had issued 42,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $420,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of BowX Acquisition stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78. BowX Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOWXU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $42,661,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $19,575,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $11,737,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $11,286,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $11,286,000.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

