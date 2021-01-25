BOX Token (BOX) Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $709,137.75 and approximately $279.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00382144 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

